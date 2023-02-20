Biden Leaves Written Message for Zelenskyy: 'Slava Ukraini!'

President Joe Biden left a message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his recent visit, emphasizing comradery between the two countries, Fox News reported.

The handwritten note comes after the pair met in Kyiv on Monday, roughly one year out from Russia's decision to kick off its invasion.

"I am honored to be welcomed again in Kyiv. I stand in solidarity and friendship with the freedom loving people of Ukraine," Biden penned, leaving his letter at the Ukraine Royal Palace, where the pair talked.

"Mr. President, please accept my deepest respect for your courage and leadership," he added. "Slava Ukraini!"

Biden's message accompanied a promise of an additional half a billion dollars in military assistance and U.S. support for Ukraine "as long as it takes" against Russia.

The purported aid would contain the delivery of "artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments," according to NPR.

Zelenskyy later returned the favor through his Twitter account, thanking Biden and the entire U.S. for its ongoing support in Ukraine's effort to beat back Russia.

"Historic. Timely. Brave. I welcomed @POTUS in Kyiv as Russian full-scale aggression approaches its one-year mark," the Ukrainian leader tweeted. "I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine's victory."

Several U.S. lawmakers have voiced concerns about the amount of assistance sent and planned to be sent to Ukraine, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McCarthy emphasized in an October interview with Punchbowl News that proper oversight is necessary to assure the U.S. is not sending over a "blank check" to Kyiv.