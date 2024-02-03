Biden Wins South Carolina Democrat Primary in Landslide

President Joe Biden brought home an easy victory Saturday in the Democrat primary in South Carolina, Newsmax projected shortly after polls closed, despite signs of low turnout.

He defeated the other long-shot Democrats on South Carolina's ballot, including Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and author Marianne Williamson.

The president's campaign had invested heavily in driving up turnout for Biden, aiming to test-drive efforts to mobilize Black voters, who are a key part of the Democrat vote in South Carolina and central to Biden's strategy for victory in November.

Biden's victory comes in a state that he and other party leaders had recommended lead off the party's 2024 primary calendar. In picking South Carolina, they cited the state's far more racially diverse population compared to the traditional first-in-the-nation states of Iowa and New Hampshire, which are overwhelmingly white.

In defiance of the Democratic National Committee, New Hampshire held a lead-off primary last month anyway. But without the president's or the national party's backing and no delegates officially at stake, the contest was nonbinding. Biden still won New Hampshire by a sizable margin after supporters mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf.

South Carolina launched Biden's road to the White House in 2020, and he is seeking some of the same magic four years later ahead of a likely rematch with Republican Donald Trump.

There was only a trickle of voters at a number of polling booths visited by AFP in the historic city of Charleston, with many people apparently viewing Biden's victory in South Carolina as a foregone conclusion.

Biden himself urged voters to get to the polls in a video on X, formerly Twitter, saying: "South Carolina, go vote today!"

"It's the lesser of two evils," Noelle Paris, 63, said. "It had to be Biden, just because you know again, the most viable candidate in terms of chances. But strong candidate? Not so much in my opinion."

Several voters said Biden's record as president was mostly satisfactory, while admitting there was a lack of enthusiasm for his second-term bid — but that they did not want to see Trump win.

The 81-year-old incumbent has only two long-shot challengers in the primary: Minnesota congressman and gelato magnate Dean Phillips, and best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson.

"Who are the other two people on the ballot? I didn't even look," joked retiree Jane Douglas, 69, as she left a voting station at an elementary school in Charleston.

'Feeling Good'

Biden has made a string of campaign visits to South Carolina but is staying away on Saturday, already turning his attention to next week's primary in Nevada, where he will hold a campaign event on Sunday.

"I am feeling good about where we are. I really am," Biden said during a visit to his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The guy we're running against, he's not for anything. He's against everything."

Biden has made it clear he views South Carolina as a proving ground for his ability to woo the Black voters who played such a large role in getting him to the Oval Office in 2020.

A number of recent polls have shown support for Biden slipping among Black voters, especially youth, amid frustration that he has not addressed their priorities despite them backing him four years ago.

But other polls recently have showed him edging ahead of Trump or neck-and-neck, even if his personal approval ratings remain at low levels not seen by a sitting president for decades.

"I think he's done the best he could," said Annette Hamilton, 63, casting her vote at a church hall in north Charleston. Asked if Biden could win in November, she replied: "I pray to God he will."

'Counting on You'

Biden also pointed to his victory in an unofficial primary in New Hampshire, despite the fact that he was not on the ballot and voters had to write him in.

Biden pushed for South Carolina, whose population is 23% Black, to be at the front of the Democratic primary calendar this year, above New Hampshire, whose population is almost entirely white.

Turnout will be closely watched in South Carolina, particularly among Black voters — and if they stay away then Democrats will need to worry.

Two of the polling stations visited by AFP had each received around 100 people by 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), six hours after the polls opened. Another in a large gymnasium was empty some three hours after opening.

Despite South Carolina being likely to remain in Republican hands in November, as it has done since 1980, Biden regards it as a proving ground for his support among Black voters.

Democrats have made major campaigning efforts, with Biden visiting twice this year, including to a Charleston church where a racist gunman killed nine parishioners in 2015.

The Republican primary Feb. 24 promises to be more dramatic with Trump trying to deal a knock-out blow to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on her home turf.

Newsmax's Eric Mack topped this Agence France-Presse report with material from The Associated Press and the results from Decision Desk HQ, which gave Biden the official checkmark with just 1% of the vote tallied.