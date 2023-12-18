Biden on Losing to Trump: You Have 'the Wrong Polls'

President Joe Biden continues to claim reporters are reading "the wrong polls" when asked why is he losing to former President Donald Trump.

Biden's poll numbers have been sliding for months. A recent survey by The Wall Street Journal found 61% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden's job performance, compared to 37% who approve.

Even David Axelrod, a senior adviser for former President Barack Obama, said Biden's poll numbers marked a "very, very dark" point for his reelection campaign.

Biden, though, refuses to admit he has a problem.

Biden three times this month has dismissed polls that show him trailing Trump or other potential GOP rivals, Politico reported.

The latest example of Biden denying he is in a challenging position occurred Sunday, when he was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

A shouting reporter asked the president why he is losing to former President Donald Trump in national polls.

"You have the wrong polls," Biden responded.

Moments later a car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of Biden's security detail. Biden and his wife were not injured in the incident.

At a Nov. 9 in Chicago, Biden told donors, while "the press has been talking about two polls ... there are 10 other polls we're winning."

Biden's campaign last month sent a memo to media outlets citing surveys — including from NPR/PBS/Marist, Yahoo News/YouGov, USA/Suffolk, and Quinnipiac University — that showed Biden leading or tied with Trump.

Also, Biden told reporters Nov. 9 at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews that reporters "don't read the polls."

"Ten polls. Eight of them I'm beating him in those states. Eight of them. You guys only do two, CNN and New York Times," Biden said, Politico reported.

A Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll released Thursday found Trump is leading Biden by 5 points in all seven swing states, including two that are outside the margin of error.

A recent Emerson College survey showed Trump owns a 4-point lead over Biden.

That survey found Biden had a 41% overall approval rating and just a 35% rating with voters aged between 18 and 24.

The Journal reported earlier this month polls are showing many voters remember Trump's time in the White House as being positive, leaving Biden with the dual challenge of bringing his favorable numbers up while pushing back at Trump's polling results.