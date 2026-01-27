WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Accuses Government of 'Terror' in Minneapolis Unrest

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 02:17 PM EST

Former President Joe Biden weighed in on the escalating unrest in Minneapolis with a lengthy social media post condemning what he described as government abuses and calling for investigations into recent fatal shootings involving federal officials.

"What has unfolded in Minneapolis this past month betrays our most basic values as Americans," Biden wrote on X on Tuesday. "We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street."

He accused the Trump administration of allowing Americans to be "terrorized" and said "violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it's our own government targeting American citizens."

Biden called for "full, fair, and transparent investigations" into the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. He said he and former first lady Jill Biden were sending "strength to the families and communities" affected.

The post comes amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis following multiple fatal shooting incidents over the past month involving federal law enforcement officials, which have sparked protests, public anger and demands for accountability.

Critics of federal enforcement actions argue the incidents reflect broader concerns about the use of force and civil liberties, while officials have said investigations are ongoing.

Biden's remarks quickly drew sharp backlash in the comment section. Many users blamed him for the illegal immigration crisis and broader federal policies, arguing that the current turmoil stemmed from his administration's actions.

Others questioned whether Biden was capable of authoring such a lengthy statement, with journalist Nick Sortor commenting, "Who wrote this bull****." Another critic, Matt Van Swol, accused Biden of being "a disgusting liar" and referenced what he described as failures following Hurricane Helene.

"Tell your followers to stop impeding agents," added the conservative account Clown World.

The post underscores how unrest in Minneapolis has become a flashpoint in the broader national political debate, drawing in former and current leaders as well as deeply divided public reaction online.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 27 January 2026 02:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

