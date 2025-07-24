WATCH TV LIVE

WSJ: Biden to Get $10M for Presidential Memoir

Thursday, 24 July 2025 08:28 AM EDT

Former President Joe Biden reportedly will receive roughly $10 million from the Hachette Book Group for his presidential memoir.

Hachette's publishing company, Little, Brown and Company, hasn't set a publication date, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night.

The 82-year-old Biden, who dropped out of the 2024 presidential race more than a year ago following a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, claimed earlier this month that he was "working my tail off" to write a memoir, the Journal reported.

Newsmax confirmed last week that the White House Counsel office had opened an investigation on Biden's White House abuse of the presidential autopen to sign pardons, executive orders, and other actions — potentially without the former president's knowledge.

Biden's representation, Creative Artists Agency, sold Hachette worldwide rights for the book. CAA also represented Biden for his 2017 memoir "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose," which was about Biden's relationship with his oldest son, Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015.

Former President Joe Biden reportedly will receive roughly $10 million from the Hachette Book Group for his presidential memoir.
Thursday, 24 July 2025 08:27 AM
