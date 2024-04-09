Voters Don't Seem to Care Biden Spending $1T to Battle Climate Change

President Joe Biden is spending about $1 trillion in an effort to battle climate change, but it does not appear to be resonating with voters, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The money comes primarily from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which contains provisions for tax credits, grants, and loans for clean energy.

"The community and the population doesn't know about them, so it seems like nothing is being done," said Rebekah Pike, a 38-year-old undecided voter in Bay City, Michigan.

Climate change is one of her major issues, but she had not heard about the climate provisions – despite Biden's campaign touting the efforts in an attempt to attract young voters.

The Journal noted the strategy is risky since climate change has never been a priority for voters. It is also unclear whether climate policies can erase the deep skepticism many young voters feel toward Biden, the newspaper noted.

The Journal cited poll results that have found Biden's support among young voters decreasing from 2020 because of his support for Israel's war against Hamas and questions about his age. A March poll by the Journal in seven swing states revealed just 3% of 18- to 34-year-olds named climate change as their top issue.

And a poll by Yale University's Program on Climate Change Communication found more than 60% of voters said they have heard "a little" or "nothing at all" about those provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has been critical of subsidies for electric cars, and many in oil-industry jobs would be better off voting for Trump and Republicans.

"Despite clear warnings from American consumers and job creators, and loss after loss in the courts, President Biden is moving full steam ahead with his crippling, unrealistic environmental agenda in 2024," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito R-W.Va., said.

Behind the scenes, senior administration officials are frustrated their efforts in fighting climate change are not been recognized by voters. Still, they believe voters will become more engaged in the issue as the election nears.