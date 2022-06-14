Biden Disses Trump's Jobs Record With Herbert Hoover Comparison

President Joe Biden ran on a platform of unity and accountability, but he spent time Tuesday blaming former President Donald Trump for economic troubles — comparing his predecessor to the president tied to the Great Depression, Herbert Hoover.

"We've come a long way in a short time," Biden said at an AFL-CIO speech Tuesday. "Can you remember what our economy looked like when we took office? Three thousand Americans were dying every day from COVID. Twenty million Americans had lost their jobs under the last guy.

"In fact, so many Americans lost their jobs that my predecessor became just the second president in history to leave office with fewer jobs in America than when he took office.

"The other one, by the way, was Herbert Hoover."

Despite Biden's claims, inflation, gas prices, and the stock market were all in more favorable positions under Trump – during a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans denounced the president for the erroneous blame heaped on his predecessor.

"Remember those long lines of cars stretching miles back waiting for just a box of food?" Biden said in his speech, drawing a rebuke from the Republican National Committee research Twitter account.

"That's happening today as parents wait desperately for baby formula," RNC Research tweeted with a clip of Biden's remarks.

"Under my plan for the economy, we've made extraordinary progress," Biden claimed.

RNC research demurred.

"We are seeing record gas prices, historic inflation, and tanking markets under Joe Biden," another tweet read.

Not only is inflation at a 41-year high of 8.6%, and gas prices at all-time highs — over $5.00 per gallon in many places — but Trump had predicted both eventualities before the 2020 presidential election, as Republicans have reminded in tweets and memes of late.