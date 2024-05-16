WATCH TV LIVE

Biden's Personal Debt at $815K; No One Buying Books

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 01:35 PM EDT

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's personal debt sits at $815,000, according to financial disclosures released Wednesday.  

The pair has assets between $1 million and $2.6 million and liabilities between roughly $350,000 and $850,000, the Daily Mail reported Thursday. Most of the debt is the mortgage on their Delaware home and an equity loan on the home.

The Daily Mail cited data from the Office of Government Ethics form, which lists ranges rather precise figures.

Biden in the form also revealed he has no royalties from his two books, "Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics" and "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" this year.

Financial records for Vice President Kamala Harris and second man Doug Emhoff were also released.

The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 requires high-level federal officials to publicly disclose their personal financial interests on OGE Form 278 and the president and vice president "are pleased to do so," the White House wrote in a statement.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 16 May 2024 01:35 PM
