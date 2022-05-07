David Gergen: Time for Biden, Pelosi, McConnell to 'Get Out'

Longtime political strategist David Gergen thinks it is time for older politicians like President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to "pass the torch."

"It's time for the torch to pass," Gergen told "CBS Sunday Morning," according to a clip posted on Twitter. "They are some wonderful people who are in power, mostly Baby Boomers. But the truth is, as a generation, the Baby Boomers has been a disappointment."

Gergen makes the case in his new book, "Hearts Touched with Fire," which highlights the nation's "cry for fresh leadership" due to the failings of our current leaders, according to publisher Simon and Schuster.

The strategist who served four presidents on both sides of the political aisle said Biden should not seek reelection in 2024.

"In my judgment, sadly, I think President Biden's time as an active leader will end with this term and should end with this term," he said, adding the same reasoning applies to Pelosi and McConnell, and other elder statesmen," absolutely."

A CNN report Wednesday found 59% of voters disapprove of the job he is doing as president, compared to 41% approving his performance.

"I think the proof is in the pudding on that question," he said. "If this is the job, they are saying they are doing so well, I think most people in the country would disagree with that. Our problem is that we've had too many leadership failures, not too many successes."

According to Statista, 75% of voters disapproved of the job Congress is doing in February, up from 62% in February 2021, and just 20% approved of its performance in February.

FiscalNote.com reports the average age in the House of Representatives is 59 – and 63 in the Senate.

Several Senators are more than 80-years-old, including Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., 87; Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, 87; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., 86; and Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., 86.

Leaders on both sides are also getting up there in age with McConnell at 78 and Pelosi at 80.

The median age for both bodies, according to FiscalNote.com is 60 years old, with the group between 60-69 having the largest share of members in both chambers, including more than 40% of the Senate, according to FiscalNote.com.

The current House has 38 of its 435 members born in the 1980s, and one born in the 1990s, and one millennial joined the Senate, but the overall legislative branch is getting older.