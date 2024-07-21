Bill, Hillary Clinton Endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, released a statement on X endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

"We are honored to join the president in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the Clintons wrote. "Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her.”

They stressed that "America's future depends on it," because "we've lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term."

The Clintons also praised Biden, writing that "by any measure, he has advanced our founders’ charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our country. We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what's best for the country."

The Clintons specifically cited Biden's successes as president, stating that he "lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy and restored our standing in the world."

Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate also lined up behind Harris.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told CBS that Vice President Kamala Harris has "made us proud" following the announcement late Sunday afternoon that Joe Biden was dropping out of the presidential race and passing the torch to Harris as the Democratic Party's standard bearer.

Kaine, who served as former Democrat vice presidential running mate for Hillary Clinton, said his best advice for Harris in her presidential run is to "be yourself."

Kaine said while these might not be the ideal circumstances for her run, "her senate colleagues have a lot of confidence in her."

Kaine said he will "do everything I can in Virginia" to get her elected in November while applauding Biden for "doing the patriotic thing" and stepping aside.

Newsmax staff contributed to this report.