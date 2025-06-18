InsiderAdvantage Poll: Trump at 54 Percent Job Approval

A clear majority of likely voters said they approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing and nearly 3 in 4 said they support denying Iran nuclear weapons by any means possible, according to a new survey.

A share of 54.4% said they approve of Trump's job performance in the InsiderAdvantage poll.

That represents a majority even with a plus or minus 3.09 percentage points margin of error.

Only 44.1% said they disapprove of Trump's job performance, with 1.5% saying they had no opinion or were undecided.

In a party breakdown of voters, 87.5% of Republicans, 24.2% of Democrats, and 46.4% of independents said they approve of Trump's job performance.

Among age groups, Trump had his biggest support among 18-39 year-olds with 61.4% job support. That compared to 54.3% among 40-64, and 37.9% among voters 65 and older.

The InsiderAdvantage survey results were similar to those in other recent polls, such Rasmussen Reports, which showed Trump with a 53% job approval percentage earlier this month.

When asked their opinion of Trump's position that Iran must be prevented from developing a nuclear weapon by any means necessary, 74.4% said they approve of the president's stance.

Only 22.9% said they disapproved of Trump's position with Iran, and 2.7% said they were undecided or had no opinion.

In a party breakdown of voters, 89.3% of Republicans, 58% of Democrats, and 73.7% of independents said they approve of Trump's position.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Trump is considering a range of options on Iran, including a strike on the Islamic Republic.

Trump was said to be discussing those options with top security advisers in the Situation Room, according to the report. The Journal reported that the meeting concluded Tuesday afternoon after nearly 90 minutes.

The InsiderAdvantage survey was conducted June 15-16 among 1,000 likely voters.