WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joaquin castro | doge | cuts | nws | texas floods | national weather service

Dem: 'Conflicting Reports' If Cuts Impeded Flood Response

By    |   Tuesday, 08 July 2025 04:55 PM EDT

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, became the latest Democrat to link federal budget cuts to the flooding disaster in Texas, saying Tuesday he's seen "conflicting reports" about whether the Trump administration's cuts to weather agencies contributed to the death toll.

In an interview with MSNBC, Castro connected cuts to the National Weather Service and other climate agencies to the at least 109 fatalities in Central Texas since flash floods ravaged the area on Friday.

"There's the issue with the National Weather Service and the cuts there. And I've seen conflicting reports about whether that made a difference in this particular event … but going forward, this underscores the importance of the National Weather Service, not just to Texas, but to the country, and how important it is that they're able to do their job and work with state and local governments to warn people when there's a storm like this," Castro said.

Castro's comments come days after former NWS officials and meteorologists have said that warnings issued ahead of the flooding were timely and as accurate as could be expected in real time.

"The forecasting was good. The warnings were good. It's always about getting people to receive the message," said Wisconsin-based meteorologist Chris Vagasky. "It appears that is one of the biggest contributors — that last mile."

In addition, Tom Fahy, the legislative director for the National Weather Service Employees Organization, a union that represents government employees, said vacancies did not hamper flood response.

Nearly 600 employees left the NWS across several months ending in June, prompting Democrats to pounce and blame the Texas response on the cuts initiated by the Department of Government Efficiency.

The White House excoriated Democrats as "depraved" for playing politics with the loss of life.

"That was an act of God," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday. "It's not the administration's fault that the flood hit when it did. But there were early and consistent warnings, and again, the National Weather Service did its job."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, became the latest Democrat to link federal budget cuts to the flooding disaster in Texas, saying Tuesday he's seen "conflicting reports" about whether the Trump administration's cuts to weather agencies contributed to the death toll.
joaquin castro, doge, cuts, nws, texas floods, national weather service
333
2025-55-08
Tuesday, 08 July 2025 04:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved