Floridian to Newsmax: Learned I'm Not a Citizen After Living Here 64 Years

Jimmy Klass, 66, told Newsmax he discovered he is not a U.S. citizen after living in the country for 64 years.

During a Tuesday appearance on "Wake Up America." Klass said he moved to the U.S. from Canada with his family when he was 2. His father was a U.S. citizen, while his mother had Canadian citizenship.

The Florida man said he only learned of the problem when he tried to sign up for Social Security and was denied.

A bewildered Klass said he has voted, worked as a police officer in New Jersey, paid his taxes, but still is classified as a Canadian citizen.

Asked why he wasn't granted U.S. citizenship due to his father, Klass said he has no idea why.

He said he provided the government with his father's tax returns, high school graduation certificate, and proof that he graduated college in the U.S.

"They turned me down," he said. "I appealed it and they ruled against me again."

Asked why he thought the government ruled against him, he said: "I've been trying to answer that question for four years.

"I even reached out to [GOP Sen.] Marco Rubio's office. And filled out paperwork for them to be my liaison [to the government] and got no results from that, either. I've even been to the Canadian Embassy in Miami and the only thing they could do for me is provide me a passport, but that still wouldn't prove that I was here legally.

"You know, I hope that at some point they recognize that I am a us citizen because I've always believed that I had dual citizenship because of my mom's birth and [mine] and where my dad was born.

"I love America. I love Canada. But if, America is going to treat me like this, I just might move back to Canada."

