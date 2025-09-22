Kimmel Seen as Preparing to Defend Kirk Remarks, Not Apologize

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is preparing to return to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after a weeklong suspension, but multiple outlets report that he will defend his controversial comments rather than apologize for them.

Entertainment site The Source reported that Kimmel has refused to issue a public apology for his remarks about conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassination. Instead, he is expected to clarify what he meant when he called Kirk "one of them" in reference to the MAGA movement.

According to Wikipedia's suspension entry, citing multiple news reports, Kimmel believes his words were "grossly mischaracterized by a certain group of people." The episode triggered an unusual collision between late-night comedy and politics, as affiliates pulled his program and pressure mounted from regulators.

The Wrap reported that Disney executives, including CEO Bob Iger, engaged in "businesslike" talks with Kimmel over how the controversy would be addressed. Some affiliate groups reportedly pressed for an outright apology, but Kimmel did not agree.

Meanwhile, Reuters noted that Disney reinstated the program after what it called "thoughtful conversations with Jimmy." The wire service said he is expected to speak directly to the issue on air Tuesday, likely defending his intent rather than retracting his words.

The suspension also sparked a larger political clash. President Donald Trump and his allies celebrated ABC's move, with the White House pointing to the comments as evidence of media bias.

At the same time, free speech advocates argued that the FCC's involvement and station pressure amounted to political interference in entertainment programming, raising alarms about First Amendment protections. Critics warned that forcing a comedian off the air over political satire set a dangerous precedent for broadcasters.

With his return, Kimmel faces a divided audience: Viewers and affiliates demanding contrition on one side, and defenders of free expression urging him to stand firm on the other.