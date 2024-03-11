×
Trump Blasts Kimmel's Oscars as 'Disjointed, Boring'

Monday, 11 March 2024 07:55 AM EDT

Late in the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel read aloud from a scathing online review of his performance as Oscars host, revealing at the end it was written by former President Donald Trump.

"Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars," Trump posted on his Truth Social social media platform Sunday, also criticizing the show as "Disjointed, boring, and very unfair."

Tall show host Kimmel, who has long feuded with Trump, jokingly asked the audience to guess which former president had written the post, and then quipped: "Thank you, President Trump. Isn't it past your jail time?"

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

