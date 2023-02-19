×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jimmy carter | joe biden

Biden Sends Prayers to Ex-president Carter in Hospice Care

Biden Sends Prayers to Ex-president Carter in Hospice Care
Former President Jimmy Carter

Sunday, 19 February 2023 05:47 PM EST

President Joe Biden on Sunday sent "love" and prayers to Jimmy Carter, the day after the former president, 98, entered hospice care.

After several hospital stays, Carter, who led the United States from 1977 to 1981, has decided to spend his "remaining time" at home, his nonprofit foundation announced Saturday.

Carter, the oldest living former president and a Nobel peace laureate, lives in Plains, Georgia, with his wife Rosalynn.

Fellow Democratic President Joe Biden said he and his wife, Jill, were with Carter and his relatives "in prayer and send you our love."

"We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times," Biden said on Twitter. "May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace."

The Carter foundation tweeted a thank-you message to the Bidens.

In April 2021, Biden and his wife met with the Carters at their home in Plains.

The White House afterward released a photo showing the couples smiling together, although only Rosalynn was seen by the press outside, bidding the Bidens farewell while using a walker.

Biden's tweet follows an outpouring of tributes and words of comfort for the former leader and his relatives.

His foundation, The Carter Center, founded in 1982 to pursue his vision of world diplomacy, tweeted: "We really appreciate all the kind words we've received from President Carter's admirers."

In recent years, Carter has received various hospital treatments, including when he revealed in August 2015 that he had brain cancer and was undergoing radiation treatment -- an illness he recovered from, seemingly against the odds.

During his presidency, Carter placed a commitment on human rights and social justice, enjoying a strong first two years.

But his administration hit numerous snags and he was relegated to a single term when he was beaten in 1980 by Republican challenger Ronald Reagan.

Carter said basic Christian tenets such as justice and love served as the bedrock of his presidency, and he taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist, his church in Plains, well into his 90s.

© AFP 2023


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden on Sunday sent "love" and prayers to Jimmy Carter, the day after the former president, 98, entered hospice care.
jimmy carter, joe biden
340
2023-47-19
Sunday, 19 February 2023 05:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved