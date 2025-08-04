Pollster McLaughlin to Newsmax: GOP Agenda 'Very Popular'

Surveys are clearly showing that the Republican agenda is "very popular" and that the positions of the Democrats are not, pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Monday.

McLaughlin, who was the Trump 2024 campaign pollster, said on "Wake Up America" that "when you look at the polling ... you're seeing that the Republican agenda, in spite of what you are being told by the mainstream media and the out-of-touch Democrats, you're seeing the Republican agenda is very popular when it comes to the economy, when it comes to immigration, when it comes to issues like crime and safety in our cities."

McLaughlin made a point of saying that "a lot of people say that the Democrats have no issues. That is wrong. They do have issues, and all their issues have failed."

He said, "You look at what happened during the Biden administration; their reckless spending gave us this inflation. The open borders gave the [illegal] immigration."

McLaughlin stressed that "I wish the election was tomorrow. It's not. We have a lot of work ahead of us ... [but] we are in a much better spot than we were than going into the midterms during the first Trump presidency."

Discussing the large $274 million war chest that the Republicans have amassed for the midterm elections, McLaughlin said, "I think what you are seeing is that [those working for the GOP campaign] are doing a great job and understand the importance of the midterm elections."

McLaughlin also commented on Democratic lawmakers in Texas leaving the state in order to prevent a quorum for a vote on redistricting, saying, "They are always telling us how they are the party of democracy. Well, if they think they have a good argument, they should stay in Texas and do democracy. Talk about it, make their case to the people of Texas, make their case to the American people."

He added that another "important point is that many voters are leaving these failed blue states" such as California and going to places like Texas and changing the population there, so redistricting is completely legitimate to reflect the current population.

