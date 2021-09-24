Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Administration Knows Migrant Numbers, Won't Tell

The Biden administration still hasn't said how many Haitian immigrants from the Del Rio Bridge surge have been released into the United States, but that may be because they do know and don't want to divulge the information, Rep. Jim Jordan said on Newsmax Friday.

"When you have month after month...when you have 212,000 illegal crossings and that doesn't account for the Haitian migrant situation in Del Rio, and when that's the pattern, you almost have to think this is intentional," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"This is deliberate, and if it's intentional and deliberate, maybe they do have the number and they just refused to tell us."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during different congressional appearances this week, said he did not have data concerning migration numbers, and Jordan said Friday the issue is because there is always a "double standard with the left."

"We saw it all through the Trump-Russia investigation, we saw way back with Lois Lerner we saw with Hillary Clinton," Jordan said. "We saw it with COVID. You know, we had to follow the rules, but all of the Democrat mayors of big cities, they didn't have to follow the rules. SO there's always this double standard that drives Americans crazy. It's one of the things I think we should be talking more about."

He added that if Republicans reclaim the House majority, "which I think is going to happen, we need to do the kind of investigations that do begin to hold people more accountable."

This would include accountability on the scandals concerning Hunter Biden, and would come while more mainstream news outlets admit the reporting about him could have been based in fact rather than continuing to discount the accounts.