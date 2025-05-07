WATCH TV LIVE

Jill Biden Has a New Job After Four Years as First Lady

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 07:27 PM EDT

Former first lady Jill Biden has gotten a new job following her four years in the White House, leading a California think tank's efforts to bolster women's health.

"From endometriosis to healthy aging, the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research made important investments in research and development, while making clear it will take collaboration across industries to bring these innovations to scale," she said, as per a Milken Institute press release that was put out last week.

The former first lady said she is joining the Milken Institute to help rally leaders around a common goal: "for women everywhere to benefit from the lifesaving, world-changing research we know is possible."

The Milken Institute refers to itself as a nonpartisan economic think tank intended to "bring together the best ideas and resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues."

She will chair the entity's Women’s Health Network. 

Jill Biden is a teacher with an education doctorate. Her efforts as first leading included kicking off the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.

