Vogue Features Jill Biden on August Cover

Vogue is featuring first lady Jill Biden on the cover of its August edition.

The story, titled "A First Lady for All of Us: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden," written by Jonathan Van Meter, addresses her work as an educator, as well as her efforts in supporting her husband as president and providing a calming influence in the White House. The article features photos by famed New York City photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Biden's appearance signals Vogue's return to the practice of featuring the first lady on the cover after taking a break during the Trump administration.

Trump complained last December that his wife, Melania, a former model who appeared in many fashion magazines over the years, had been overlooked by Vogue and other publications during his term in in office.

As first lady, Jill Biden, who is 70, is responsible for helping to represent the administration with foreign leaders, state leaders, and often regular people.

"When I became second lady [in the Barack Obama administration] —and there was so much I wanted to do — I always said, 'I will never waste this platform,' " says Biden. "And now I have a bigger platform and I feel every day, like .... what could I give up? That I would want to give up? Nothing."

One of the things she hasn't given up is her jobs as a college professor. She says she is committed to being the best teacher possible, often grading papers while on the way to official functions. She conducts classes for students at Northern Virginia Community College over Zoom.

She is the first presidential spouse in modern times to keep a job outside of White House duties. "I taught all eight years that I was second lady," she said. "That's my passion, that's my life."

