VP Harris, Jill Biden Embrace After Reported 'Go F*** Yourself' Comment

VP Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Bill hug Friday at the White House
VP Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Bill hug Friday at the White House. (Alex Brandon/AP)

By    |   Sunday, 23 May 2021 09:53 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden were seen hugging Friday, just days after a book exposed Biden reportedly telling advisers Harris should "go f***" herself for the way she attacked President Joe Biden during a primary debate.

The women were seen hugging just before President Biden presented Army Col. Ralph Puckett with the Medal of Honor at the White House.

A week after the first Democrat debate in June 2019, Jill went after Harris on a conference call, according to Edward-Isaac Dover's book "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump."

"With what he cares about, what he fights for, and what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f*** yourself," the book alleges the first lady said.

The comment came after Harris reportedly lashed out at Joe Biden during the debate for his opposition to federally mandated bussing.

"That was two years ago; we've moved on from that," Jill Bill told a reporter Thursday regarding the call, the New York Post reported.

