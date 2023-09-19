JFK Grandson Maintains RFK Jr.'s WH Bid 'an Embarrassment'

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, maintains that his older cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential run is "an embarrassment."

"I'm very glad I did it," Schlossberg told NBC's "Today" on Tuesday. "I stand by what I said in my video."

Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy, who serves as President Joe Biden's ambassador to Australia.

In a video posted on Instagram in July, Schlossberg called RFK Jr.'s candidacy "an embarrassment" and endorsed Biden's reelection campaign.

His grandfather's legacy is about "a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories," Schlossberg said at the time. It's also about "public service and courage."

Calling him "the greatest progressive president we've ever had," Schlossberg said Biden "ended the COVID pandemic" and "ended Donald Trump."

"These are the issues that matter," he said in the video. "And if my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too."

Schlossberg stood by his endorsement Tuesday of Biden's candidacy.

"I think Joe Biden is a fantastic president," he said. "I think on every issue from the economy, health care, climate change, civil rights, his record speaks for itself."

"I think the issues in this election are way too important for any of us to be distracted," Schlossberg added.

The younger Kennedy appeared on NBC with his mother to present the family's annual Profile in Courage awards, according to The Hill. This year's domestic award-winners included five South Carolina state senators; South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol; and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were named international winners.

During the interview, Caroline Kennedy said she was unaware her son was going to post his thoughts online over the summer and said things were not "complicated" among family members because "I know what I think, I know what Jack thinks, I know what Bobby Kennedy thinks."