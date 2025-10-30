JetBlue Flight Lands After Altitude Drop, Passengers Hospitalized

JetBlue passengers were hospitalized after an altitude drop on flight from Mexico forced an emergency landing in Florida.

The plane, flight 1230 from Cancun headed to Newark, New Jersey, set down in Tampa.

According to the Federal Aviation Association, "The flight was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crewmembers, and those needing additional care were transported to a local hospital."

The FAA also noted the "aircraft was taken out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause."