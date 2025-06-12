JetBlue Plane Skids Off Logan Runway

A JetBlue plane skidded off the runway and onto a grass field at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday.

NBC Boston reported that the Massachusetts Port Authority said there were no injuries.

A ground stop on all flights was in place at the airport until 2 p.m. ET, WCVB reported.

"We're on the taxiway stopped at Logan Airport and looks like a commercial flight (maybe JetBlue?) landed at on [sic] the grass, and emergency vehicles raced to go meet the plane — hope everyone is okay!!" a man named Alex posted on X with two photos showing the stranded plane and emergency vehicles.

WCVB showed live video of passengers exiting the stranded plane, which originated at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

NBC Boston's Jeff Saperstone posted on X that "JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago went off the runway at Boston Logan Airport. Massport says there were no injuries."

The incident occurred on the same day that more than 240 people were feared killed in a plane crash in India's Ahmedabad city, police said.

U.S. air traffic control has come under scrutiny in recent months following high-profile mishaps, near-misses and a catastrophic crash in January over Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has said that the spending package that passed the House and currently is being worked on in the Senate does not provide the Federal Aviation Administration with the funding needed to enact air traffic control improvements.

Reuters contributed to this story.