Jesse Jackson, Wife 'Responding Positively' to Med Treatment After COVID Diagnosis

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are "responding positively" to medical treatment after having been hospitalized with COVID-19, the family says.

Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago were "carefully monitoring" their conditions because of their ages, son Jonathan Jackson said in a statement to NBC on Sunday. Jesse Jackson is 79, and Jacqueline Jackson is 77.

"Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments," Jonathan Jackson said in a statement, the Guardian reported.

"My family appreciates all of the expressions of concern and prayers that have been offered on their behalf, and we will continue to offer our prayers for your family as well."

He did not say what treatments his parents were receiving or how they contracted the coronavirus. Both were vaccinated in January.

Their positive tests are examples of "breakthrough" cases, which public health experts say are rare and expected and usually result in mild symptoms, NBC reported.

Fully vaccinated people who become seriously ill or die from the disease tend to be older or to have compromised immune systems, experts say.

Jesse Jackson, who founded the civil rights organization Rainbow Push Coalition in 1971 and twice ran for president in the 1980s, announced in 2017 that he has Parkinson’s disease.

Despite his diagnosis, he has stayed active and continued to travel. And in recent weeks, Jackson has been arrested for civil disobedience, including last month at a sit-in at the Phoenix office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has faced pressure over her opposition to ending the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation, the Guardian noted.

Jackson’s organization announced Saturday the Jacksons had been hospitalized for COVID-19.