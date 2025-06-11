WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jerry moran | reagan washington national airport | pentagon | army

Army to Curtail VIP Flights Around Pentagon After Fatal Collision

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 06:50 PM EDT

The U.S. Army will curtail VIP military helicopter flights around the Pentagon after safety concerns were raised following the Jan. 29 fatal collision of a Black Hawk helicopter with an American Airlines passenger jet near Reagan airport, a senator said on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration in early May barred the Army from training or priority transport flights after a May 1 close call and is currently negotiating a memorandum with the Army to govern future military flights near commercial planes.

Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican who chairs an aviation subcommittee, told reporters that the Army will limit training missions near Reagan Washington National Airport and limit the number of senior military and defense officials who can use helicopters for transport.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

