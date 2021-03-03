Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | Cold/Flu | jerome adams | dr. anthony fauci

Ex-Surgeon General Refutes Fauci Insistence on 2-Shot COVID-19 Plan

jerome adams gives a thumbs up after receiving his first dose of the moderna shot
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 March 2021 10:41 PM

Dr. Jerome Adams, the Trump administration's surgeon general, criticized the U.S. infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci and his insistence the country stick to manufacturers' recommendation of two inoculations to ward of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

"Good protection for many (w/ 1 shot) is better than great protection for a few," Adams wrote in a Twitter series Monday. "2000 people a day are dying because they can't get a 1st #covid19 shot – not because they can't get a 2nd . . .

"One dose or two? Fauci says U.S. must stick with two-shot plan."

The post linked to a story in The Washington Post.

Adams apparently referred to studies that showed one dose of the vaccines produced by either Pfizer or Moderna at 80% effectiveness, and a study by Canadian researchers showing one dose of either to be more than 92% effective in preventing infection.

"Delaying a 2nd dose doesn't have to be a foregone conclusion – it just has to on option, to unleash maximal 1st dose administration," Adams wrote. "If 2nd dose is delayed a bit, emerging data suggests the harm is minimal compared to the harm of someone else having no protection whatsoever."

