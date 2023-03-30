×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeremy renner | accident | snow | plow | actor

Jeremy Renner: 'I Chose to Survive' Snowplow Accident

By    |   Thursday, 30 March 2023 02:53 PM EDT

Jeremy Renner has spoken out about his horrific snowplow accident, saying he "chose to survive" after his body was crushed by the massive machine on New Year's Day.

The Marvel star was hospitalized in critical condition with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in early January after he tried to save his nephew from being injured by the snowplow, which then ran Renner over. In his first interview since the accident, the "Avengers" actor revealed to journalist Diane Sawyer he was "awake through every moment" of the incident.

"I'd do it again," Renner tells Sawyer in a sneak peek of the interview, which will air in the U.S. on ABC News on April 6.

"You'd do it again?" Sawyer asks. 

"Yeah, I'd do it again. 'Cause [the snowplow] was going right at my nephew," Renner replied.

Renner was trying to help his nephew free his car from snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the snowplow began "sliding sideways" then "it began to roll down the hill," according to a Washoe County Sheriff's Office report obtained by CNN

Renner jumped out of the machine, known as a PistenBully, but when he realized it was heading directly toward his nephew he attempted to stop "or divert the PistenBully," according to the report.

"The PistenBully rolled over him and continued down the road," the report read.

"I see him in a pool of blood coming from his head," Renner's nephew tells Sawyer in the interview. "I ran up to him. I didn't think he was alive."

Reading over a list of injuries, Sawyer noted Renner suffered "eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying."

The actor admitted at one point he wondered, "What's my body going to look like? Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?"

"I chose to survive," he says later. "That's not gonna kill me, no way. I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Jeremy Renner is speaking in depth about his horrific snowplow accident, saying he "chose to survive" after his body was crushed by the massive machine on New Year's Day.
jeremy renner, accident, snow, plow, actor
373
2023-53-30
Thursday, 30 March 2023 02:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved