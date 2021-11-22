×
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | jen psaki | 2024 | campaign | press secretary | presidential

Psaki: Biden Will Run in 2024

president joe biden points with wide eyes outside the white house
President Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By    |   Monday, 22 November 2021 10:32 PM

President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

Psaki's remark comes amid a slew of concerns from Democrats on whether Biden would run for reelection, according to The Hill.

"That's his intention," Psaki said of the president's plans.

However, a longtime confidant to Biden had previously raised skepticism on whether the president would run in 2024. Former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn., who helped Biden pick his running mate last year, to The New York Times that Biden might not run for reelection in 2024.

"I'm hoping the president runs for reelection," Dodd said, suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris might be shortlisted as a key player on the 2024 DNC ticket. "But, for whatever reason that might not be the case, it's hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala's name on it. She's the vice president of the United States."

Times reporter Maggie Haberman expressed shock at Dodd's statement.

"Dodd quote in here is pretty stunning to hear," she tweeted. "Usually this kind of thing isn't said out loud."

Still, if reelected, Biden would be 82 during the start of his second term. And, although Biden could change his plans, sources close to the president have been insistent Biden would run for a second term, for now.

In March, the Times reported, during Biden's first press conference, the president said he would run in 2024.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



