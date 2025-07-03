Democrat Leader Jeffries Ends Record-Breaking House Speech on Megabill

Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Thursday afternoon set the record for longest House speech, delaying a vote on President Donald Trump's tax bill in the chamber by more than 8½ hours.

Jeffries broke the 2021 record set by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., which clocked in at 8:32.

Jeffries started his remarks at 4:53 a.m. and continued under the "magic minute" rule, which provides an unlimited amount of time to argue against legislation on the House floor.

Jeffries speech ran from 4:53 a.m. to 1:37 p.m. 8 hours and 44 minutes, Jake Sherman reports.