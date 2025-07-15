Investigative Reporter on Epstein Files: Things They Don't Want You to See

Julie K. Brown, a reporter who has covered the Jeffrey Epstein case extensively, told CNN Monday there are things in the Epstein files "they" don't want the public to see.

Brown, an investigative reporter for the Miami Herald, wrote "Perversion of Justice" about the Epstein case.

"Nobody really knows for sure, but there's apparently some things in there that they really don't want the public to see," Brown said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper." "That's the only conclusion you can reach by this because there are so many other avenues that they could have taken rather than to just shut the whole thing off."

President Donald Trump fired Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney out of New York who reopened the Epstein case that led to the conviction of Epstein's fixer Ghislane Maxwell.

"There is some kind of a disconnect, apparently, between what's really going on here and the fact that there's probably a lot of things in there that they don't want you to see," Brown said.

"We've never seen Epstein's autopsy and that a pathologist hired by the Epstein family doesn't believe he hanged himself," she added.

"We know that there were cameras that weren't working. We know that he allegedly tried to do something to himself before," Brown said. "Yet all those records disappeared. He was supposedly on suicide watch. He was supposed to have a cell mate. We know they took out a cell mate just hours before this. There are just too many questions there.

"I've seen so many things that don't add up from the very beginning. It's not a conspiracy to be skeptical when you find that the government really isn't releasing everything, or they're keeping some things secret."

Brown noted, "We still don't know how Epstein made his millions, with banks settling with his victims for millions of dollars."

"It doesn't seem to add up," Brown said. "There's a lot of questions involving finances that I think could be pursued by the Justice Department."