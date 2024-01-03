Most Names on Jeffrey Epstein List Ready for Release

Documents identifying people with ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein will be released Wednesday as had been expected, though some names will be kept private temporarily.

The release of more than 170 names had been expected, though an earlier report said the release would be delayed.

"Update on Epstein documents: Our sources are telling us @miamiherald that several Does intend to appeal the judge's ruling, but contrary to some news reports, at least some of the documents WILL be released as early as today," Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown posted on X.

DailyMail.com reported that Jane Doe 107 and three others will retain their anonymity until Jan. 22.

Earlier, NewsNation reported that names, mentioned in court documents from a civil case filed by one of Epstein's victims, will not be made public until at least Jan. 22, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York confirmed.

The outlet added that the judge granted a 30-day extension to a Jane Doe in order to consider whether her appeal can remain confidential.

Judge Loretta Preska previously had ordered the names could be unsealed beginning Jan. 1, when the court was closed due to it being New Year's Day.

However, in a letter filed Dec. 20, an alleged victim identified as "Doe 107" pleaded with Preska to safeguard her identity, citing fears for her safety.

Doe 107, residing in "culturally conservative country," faces potential physical harm if her name is disclosed, as highlighted by her attorney in court documents, according to the New York Post.

The documents come from a settled civil lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

The names to be released include sex abuse victims and people who had only a passing connection to Epstein.

The Miami Herald has been fighting since 2018 to unseal documents filed as part of the lawsuit.

Well-known Epstein associates could be among the names released.

England's Prince Andrew is said to be "totally tormented," according to the Daily Mail.

A source told the outlet that "Andrew's name is in there," adding, "He is beside himself with this latest development and everyone close to him is concerned for his mental well-being."

Earlier Wednesday, NewsNation reported that attorney Arick Fudali, who represented some Epstein victims, said he's "not sure what they're waiting for" when it came to releasing the names.

"From what I can tell, the list is ready to go and ready to be released. So, I'm not exactly sure what they're waiting for at this point," Fudali told "NewsNation Now."

"Perhaps, they're waiting to see if there are going to be any appeals from any of the other individually named people or something along those lines, maybe waiting for some last-minute objections."