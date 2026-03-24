Epstein's Lawyer and Accountant Claim They Were Never Questioned by Feds

Jeffrey Epstein's longtime lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn told House lawmakers they were never interviewed as part of formal federal investigations into Epstein's sex crimes, according to deposition videos released and reported by Politico.

Indyke said in a video, "Not a single woman has ever accused either me or Richard Kahn of witnessing or participating in sexual abuse," insisting he had no knowledge of Epstein's criminal conduct until later allegations emerged.

Kahn told investigators in his deposition, "We were in the middle of a financial crisis, and I had a family to support, so I made the wrong decision in staying," acknowledging that he regretted continuing to work for Epstein after the 2008 conviction.

Both men denied knowledge of Epstein's offenses during their hours-long depositions before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, highlighting gaps in the Justice Department's investigation over multiple administrations, according to Politico.

Indyke also said he was "very loosely" part of Epstein's defense during the first sex crime case in the 2000s and initially believed Epstein was misunderstood, providing a character reference at the time, according to reporting on the deposition videos.

Lawmakers including Rep. David Min of California have expressed skepticism about Indyke's claims, with Min suggesting that Indyke may have perjured himself when denying knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Indyke and Kahn are co-executors of Epstein's estate and have turned over materials to the committee, including Epstein's so-called birthday book that contained a lewd note allegedly written by former President Donald Trump, who has denied authorship, according to reporting on the estate investigation.

The depositions are part of an ongoing congressional probe into Epstein's network and finances, as the committee works to gather evidence after the Justice Department indicated it would no longer release additional case files, Politico said.