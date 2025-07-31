Epstein Victim's Kin to Trump: Don't Pardon 'Monster' Maxwell

Family members of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse victims, are urging President Donald Trump to not pardon "monster" Ghislaine Maxwell.

"As the survivor with the most firsthand knowledge of Maxwell and Epstein's operation, Virginia cooperated with the authorities to bring them down," Giuffre's brothers, Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, and their wives, Amanda Roberts and Lanette Wilson, said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement added, "Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life for the extraordinary violence and abuse she put not just our sister Virginia through, but many other survivors, who may number in the thousands."

"A predator who thought only of herself, she destroyed the lives of girls and young women without conscience. Virginia always said that Ghislaine Maxwell was vicious and could often be more cruel than Epstein."

Giuffre committed suicide at 41 in April.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex.

She met last week with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as the Trump administration seeks additional information about Epstein's case.

Asked about pardoning Maxwell, Trump last week said he hadn't thought about it but that he's "allowed to do it."

A senior administration official told NBC News after the statement was issued that "no leniency is being given or discussed."

"The president himself has said that clemency for Maxwell is not something he is even thinking about at this time," the official said.