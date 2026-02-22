Epstein Stored Secret Files Throughout the US: Report

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein hid computers and photographs from authorities in storage lockers throughout the country, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The New York financier paid private detectives to remove equipment from his Florida home to prevent investigators from discovering it, documents obtained by the newpaper show.

Epstein rented six storage units to house items, including computers from his private island in the Caribbean. He leased one unit in 2003 and made payments on it until his death in 2019.

U.S. authorities never raided the storage units.

Documents reviewed by the newspaper show Epstein ordered his detectives to move computers into another storage unit after being alerted to a police raid at his home in the mid-2000s.

Michael Reiter, a former Palm Beach police chief, said "the place had been cleaned up" following the 2005 raid at Epstein's Florida home, adding that he long suspected Epstein was tipped off in advance.

Authorities found covert cameras during the 2005 raid of his Palm Beach home, but no incriminating material.

Epstein also asked private detectives to open a secret storage unit in New York on his behalf while moving computers and CDs from his private island into hidden units.

A photo taken by a staff member of one of the units shows it crammed with fans, projectors, an old armchair, and dozens of cardboard boxes.

Much of the material in that unit would predate the files on Epstein released by the Department of Justice.

Epstein's private detectives declined to comment to The Telegraph. The FBI did not say whether the storage units were ever searched.

The FBI searched Epstein's mansion following his arrest on sex trafficking charges, seizing two electronic devices from Epstein himself, 33 devices from his Manhattan townhouse, and 27 devices from his private island.

It is unknown whether remaining material was destroyed, relocated, or retained by Epstein's estate after his death. Epstein's brother, Mark, told The Telegraph he had no knowledge of the storage units.