Report: Epstein Befriended Customs Officers

The late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly cultivated relationships with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to help him in various ways as he influenced rich and powerful people.

Emails and records recently released by the Justice Department show how Epstein developed unusually close ties with several CBP officers stationed in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands — the port of entry nearest his private island, Little St. James, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Epstein dispensed favors, including food, helicopter rides, financial advice, and even paid musical gigs to a handful of customs officers, the Times reported.

In return, some officers allegedly provided concierge-style services, helping whisk Epstein through inspections and assisting when he encountered issues at mainland airports.

The relationships reportedly spanned at least from 2008 to 2016, years during which authorities in the Virgin Islands have said Epstein was sexually abusing girls and young women on his island.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 in Florida to soliciting prostitution from a minor and became a registered sex offender, yet continued traveling extensively.

Emails cited by the Times show that Epstein maintained friendly communications with certain officers even after his conviction.

One officer, Carol Montgomery, allegedly sought financial advice and assistance from Epstein, including requesting a $200,000 loan after transferring to a mainland post.

In another exchange, an officer welcomed Epstein home following his 2009 release from jail.

The Times also reported that Epstein attempted to give Thanksgiving turkeys to dozens of CBP employees in St. Thomas and at one point floated the idea of purchasing new computers for the office — gestures reportedly blocked by agency supervisors citing ethics rules.

In 2019, after Epstein was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges in New York, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General launched an investigation into whether CBP officers in St. Thomas allowed Epstein or his guests to bypass proper scrutiny.

The probe reportedly examined at least four officers, including a supervisor.

Public records reviewed by the Times show no charges were ultimately filed against the officers, and the outcome of the investigation remains unclear.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial, in a death ruled a suicide.