Lara Trump Suggests 'More Coming' From White House on Epstein

Former co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump has suggested that there will be "more coming" from the White House in regard to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The Department of Justice and the FBI announced last week that was no "client list" of the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein and confirmed he did die by suicide. The review added to the frustration for those on both sides of the political spectrum that justice would never be served for the young girls who were exploited by Epstein.

Speaking on Benny Johnson's podcast, "The Benny Show," on Monday, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law said that she is hopeful additional documents will soon be released. "I do think that there needs to be more transparency on this, and I think that that will happen," she said.

"I don't know what truly exists there, but this is something that is important to the president as well. He wants transparency on all these fronts because it's frustrated him as well."

Lara Trump noted that the Epstein case is not the number one priority of the president and rattled off a list of the administration's accomplishments, citing the economy and the border as key examples. She added that the president does "hear all the noise" about the Epstein case from his supporters and affirmed that he wants to "set things right."

"I believe that there will probably be more coming on this. And I believe anything that they are able to release that doesn't, you know, damage any witnesses or anyone underage or anything like that, I believe they'll probably try to get out sooner rather than later. Because they hear it and they understand it," Lara Trump added.

The complex issue of the Epstein files and their political relevance has roiled many in the MAGA base who feel they have been led to believe justice for the exploited girls would be coming with a second Trump presidency. Mixed signals from conservative influencers and inconsistent promises from government officials has only added to speculation that the Epstein case will never reach closure.

"To everyone out there that's all worked up about it, there's no great plot to keep this information away. I believe that it's been slow rolled for reasons we'll understand down the line," Lara Trump added.