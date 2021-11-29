Jan. 6 Panel to Vote on Contempt Referral of Trump DOJ Official

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 will vote on whether Jeffrey Clark, a former Department of Justice official, should be held in contempt of Congress.

If the committee formally condemns Clark, the matter will be sent to the full House. If the condemnation is endorsed, the House would send the matter on to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

According to Newsweek, Clark was designated as ''aligned'' with former President Donald Trump after he insisted that the presidential election results were not genuine. So far, Clark is the second associate of Trump to face contempt proceedings.

In October, the select committee voted to recommend Steve Bannon for contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena demanding documents and testimony related to the Jan. 6 investigation.

Subsequently, the full House voted to hold Bannon in contempt and then sent a referral for federal prosecution. A federal grand jury indicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress in November, and Bannon has pleaded not guilty.

For Clark, CNBC reported the select committee has accused him of ''refusing to answer questions about Trump's efforts to use the law enforcement agency to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.''

''The committee, heavily citing a Senate Judiciary Committee report, said it has uncovered 'credible evidence' that Clark tried to involve the DOJ 'in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power,''' CNBC reported.