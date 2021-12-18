×
Tags: Donald Trump | Media Bias | jeff zucker | cnn | chris cuomo | don lemon | sexual misconduct

Trump Predicts Jeff Zucker on Way Out at 'Rudderless' CNN

see en en president jeff zucker smiles on the red carpet
CNN President Jeff Zucker (Evan Agostini/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 18 December 2021 05:56 PM

Amid a tumultuous run at CNN, calls for President Jeff Zucker are gaining steam and former President Donald Trump ripped the "rudderless" network for recent "turmoil," ratings at "an all-time low," predicting the end of Zucker is near.

"Word is that CNN and its new owners want Jeff Zucker out, not only because of the turmoil of Fredo Cuomo, the Don Lemon ('the dumbest man on television') escapades, and so much else, but primarily because his ratings have gone to an all-time low, and the so-called 'network' is rudderless," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement Saturday night.

"In any event, that's great news for America. Maybe CNN can be brought back to what it was in the good old days of the legendary Ted Turner. Jeff will always bomb, just as he did at NBC years before!"

Fredo Cuomo is a reference to the fired Chris Cuomo, who was alleged to have under reported his involvement in advising his brother, New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid sexual harassment allegations and a deadly nursing home mandate. "Fredo" is the characterization of the fictional character from "The Godfather" who was known as a ineffective son in a famed mobster family.




US
Saturday, 18 December 2021 05:56 PM
