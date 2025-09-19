Former Biden Chief of Staff Testifies Hunter Biden Sat in on Pardon Meetings

Hunter Biden sat in on pardon decisions toward the end of his father's term, former Biden chief of staff Jeff Zients told House investigators, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Friday.

Zients testified before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday as part of the panel's probe into former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline and the use of an autopen.

He said Hunter was involved in some of those pardon discussions and attended several meetings on the subject with White House aides.

Comer said Zients also admitted that: "Jill Biden spoke with him about ensuring Joe Biden got more rest. Following the disastrous debate, he recommended that President Biden undergo a cognitive test. Hunter Biden was involved in pardon meetings.”

Hunter Biden, who was found guilty in June 2024 of three federal gun charges, received a "full and unconditional” pardon from his father in December.

Joe Biden ultimately issued clemency to 4,245 people, the most in U.S. history, with more than 95% granted in the final 3 1/2 months of his term, according to Pew Research.

Many of Biden's actions, including pardons for family members on his last day in office, were executed using the autopen.

Internal records show Zients authorized the device's use hours before Biden departed the White House, with the instructions sent by an aide on Zients' behalf.