Rep. Duncan Seeks to Stop Federal Funding for Cities Allowing Noncitizens to Vote

Rep. Jeff Duncan planned to introduce a bill to stop federal funding for cities that allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The South Carolina Republican's bill would follow companion legislation from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who planned to introduce his bill Wednesday afternoon.

"Look forward to working with you on this effort, @marcorubio. I filed HR 93 on this issue in January because I agree, voting in the US is a right reserved for American citizens," Duncan said on Dec. 11 when he retweeted Rubio's tweet: "No city which allows non-U.S. citizens to vote should receive U.S. government funds."

Rubio last week announced his bill in direct response to a New York City Council measure that allows 800,000 legal noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. Mayor Bill de Blasio, who leaves office Jan. 1, signed the measure despite acknowledging that it could face "big legal questions."

The council’s decision allows noncitizen residents, who remain unable to vote in state and federal elections, a local vote. Illegal migrants would not be allowed to vote in any capacity.

Legally documented, voting-age noncitizens comprise nearly 1 in 9 of New York City’s 7 million voting-age inhabitants. The law allows noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days, as well as those authorized to work in the U.S., including so-called "Dreamers," to vote in local elections.

More than a dozen communities across the U.S. already allow noncitizens to cast ballots in local elections, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont. New York City is the largest place by far to give voting rights to noncitizens.

Last year, Alabama, Colorado, and Florida adopted rules that would preempt any attempts to pass laws like allowing noncitizens the right to vote. Arizona and North Dakota already prohibited such measures.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.