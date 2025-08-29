Vance: Worried NFL Will Rig Season for Swift-Kelce 'Super Bowl Wedding'

Vice President JD Vance said he is worried that the NFL could potentially rig the coming season in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs to throw a "Super Bowl wedding" for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The superstar singer and the Chiefs tight end announced their engagement on Tuesday in a five-photo joint post on Instagram that quickly went viral among the pair's millions of fans who have eagerly followed the course of their relationship for two years.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the post's caption read, accompanied by a stick of dynamite emoji.

From the beginning of the couple's relationship, conspiracy theorists have speculated that it was not genuine but rather a commercial ploy to increase NFL viewership or drive sales of albums and concert tickets. Some even theorized that it was a plot to influence the U.S. elections.

In a USA Today interview published Wednesday, Vance said that the NFL could see a cross-market promotional opportunity now that one of its star players is headed for the altar with one of entertainment's biggest names.

"I will say, as a football fan, as a Cincinnati Bengals fan, I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world," Vance said.

He added that he's concerned the league has a "Super Bowl wedding" in the works for the high-profile couple.

"Can't do it," Vance said. "The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else."

"So, if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, Look, you guys got to be fair. Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can't put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs."