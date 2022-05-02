×
Trafalgar Poll: Vance Leads on Eve of Ohio GOP Senate Primary

J.D. Vance speaks at a Save America Rally in Ohio last month
J.D. Vance speaks at a Save America Rally in Ohio last month. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Monday, 02 May 2022 10:12 PM

Former President Donald Trump's endorsement has hurled J.D. Vance into the lead in the Ohio GOP Senate primary polling on the eve of the final vote, according to the Trafalgar Group.

Vance drew 26.2% support among likely GOP primary voters, leading the field of one of the nation's most hotly contested primary races by 4.2 points – which is outside the margin of error.

The full results show, with 8.6% still undecided:

  1. Vance 26.2%.
  2. Matt Dolan 22.0%
  3. Josh Mandel 20.8%.
  4. Mike Gibbons 13.1%.
  5. Jane Timken 5.7%.
  6. Mark Pukita 1.9%.
  7. Neal Patel 1.7%.

The race comes amid the retirement of Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and pollster FiveThirtyEight noted "winner of the GOP nomination will be a heavy favorite to become Ohio's next senator."

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,081 likely Ohio GOP primary voters April 29-May 1 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.99 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Monday, 02 May 2022 10:12 PM
