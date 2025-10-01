JD Vance Supports Military Beard Ban, Keeps His Own

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that he will keep his own beard even though he supports the U.S. military's plans to end shaving waivers for almost all service members.

The Pentagon will soon end its practice of granting permanent medical shaving exemptions and cease allowing religious exemptions to grooming practices that allowed service members to grow beards while on active duty.

Vance, who grew a beard after exiting the military, said that although he supports the move to prevent most troops from growing beards, he would keep his own beard while serving as vice president.

"When I was a young United States Marine, I did not have a beard. I am now the vice president, so I get to do what I want to do," Vance said, adding that the military's move is all about "trying to implement high standards and that's a very good thing."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com