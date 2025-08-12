Vance Reveals New Details About Harris Not Permitting Look at VP Residence

Vice President JD Vance revealed to Independent TV on Tuesday new details about former Vice President Kamala Harris snubbing a Washington D.C. tradition when she rebuffed his family's request to have a look at their new living quarters in January before they moved in to the grounds of the Naval Observatory in northwest Washington.

Vance said that his wife particularly wanted to show their three small children where they would be living for the next four years, but when that did not become possible after they were rebuffed by Harris, they had to come up with another solution.

Vance recalls that instead he and his wife showed their children old diagrams and photos of the house.

The former Ohio senator said that he even had a friend from Cincinnati who had a book about the vice president's residence that they shared with the children, but Vance said "that is as close as they ever got" actually seeing the place until they moved in.

Vance said that the residence is a very beautiful, 150-year-old mansion with 30 acres of private property, and that President Donald Trump always jokes with him that it is much nicer place to live than the White House.

The vice president added that "it feels like a real family home for us, which is really nice."