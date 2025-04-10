Jewish Group Seeks Info on DHS Antisemitism Probe

The Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA) has sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristy Noem seeking information on how the agency plans to use antisemitism as a means of deportation, The Hill first reported.

On Wednesday, the DHS announced it would begin reviewing social media accounts for traces of antisemitism as grounds for denying an applicant a green card or student visa. In justifying the new policy, Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) assistant secretary for public affairs said, "There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world's terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here."

Yet, civil rights leaders are concerned the policy is a backdoor to the erosions of freedom which would harm all communities. "Make no mistake: The threat of antisemitism is real and rising in the United States and around the globe," wrote JCPA CEO Amy Spitalnuick in her letter to Noem.

"At the same time, this new policy raises significant questions as to how it will be applied — particularly as many in the Jewish community have already expressed deep concerns about how our legitimate fears of antisemitism are being used as the pretext to advance policies that undermine rights such as due process and our core democratic norms and values, which ultimately threatens the safety of Jews and all communities."

The group was skeptical as to how antisemitism would be defined and whether the agency would also seek other forms of discrimination. "Will engaging in other forms of hate — such as racism, anti-Muslim prejudice, anti-LGBTQ hatred, or misogyny — also preclude entry?" Spitalnuick's letter asked.

The announcement by DHS comes as the Trump administration has cracked down on students who openly support views or groups the White House deems objectionable. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department has already revoked over 300 student visas at his direction.