FBI Releases New Information About Capitol Hill Pipe Bomb Suspect

The FBI has released new information on a suspect who planted pipe bombs near the headquarters for the Republican and Democrat parties on Capitol Hill the night before the Jan. 6 incidents at the U.S. Capitol complex.

The agency included clear images of the suspect, as well as a virtual map in its new video released on Wednesday, reports NPR.

The video shows the suspect placing the bombs, which never ended up exploding, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. One of the pipe bombs went in an alley behind the Republican National Committee Headquarters, while the other was put next to a park bench located near the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, both located just blocks from the Capitol building.

The FBI also said that based on the person's behavior in the video, it's not believed the suspect is from the Washington, D.C., area. The agency said it believes the person was operating from the Folger Park area of Capitol Hill, another location blocks from the Capitol office complex.

Although the video is very clear, the suspect's face can't be seen in it. The person was wearing a face mask, glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gloves, as well as black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The person used a backpack to carry the pipe bombs.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect's identification.

Officials don't know what the suspect's motive was, but former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified before Congress that he thinks the pipe bombs were planted to "draw resources away" from the events of Jan. 6.

Steven M. D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said the agency is "extremely grateful" to the response of the public to the Jan. 6 incidents at the capitol, and asked that anyone having information about the attempted bomber to contact authorities.

"Since January, the FBI has conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation," he said. "Those tips have helped us uncover new information, which we are releasing today and asking the public to view it and call us with any information you think may be relevant."

He acknowledged that it's hard to turn a friend or family member in, but emphasized that "these pipe bombs were viable devices that could have detonated, causing innocent bystanders to be seriously injured or killed. Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else."