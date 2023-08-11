Judge: Trump Can Share Some Evidence Publicly in Election Case

A federal judge on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump is allowed to publicly share some non-sensitive evidence that will be used in his trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, handing his lawyers a victory.

Her ruling went against the objections of prosecutors, who are concerned that Trump could use details of the confidential evidence to intimidate witnesses. They cited a threatening message Trump posted last week on social media.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday ruled that the government had not met its burden to show why all of the evidence should be subject to a "protective order," which safeguards evidence from being shared with the public in order to prevent witness intimidation or tainting a jury pool.

However, she warned that Trump is nevertheless subject to release conditions which ban him from intimidating witnesses and said she will be watching his statements and "scrutinizing them very carefully."

The government will still be allowed to petition the court for certain pieces of evidence to be covered by the order, and Chutkan also on Friday agreed with prosecutors and rejected an argument by Trump's lawyers that the hundreds of transcripts of witness interviews, recordings and related exhibits are sensitive and cannot be publicly shared.

“He is a criminal defendant. He is going to have restrictions like every single other defendant. This case is proceeding in the normal order,” Chutkan said.

“The fact the defendant is engaged in a political campaign is not going to allow him any greater or lesser latitude than any defendant in a criminal case."

It is standard practice for federal prosecutors to request protective orders before sharing evidence with defense lawyers to protect confidential records and ensure the integrity of the trial.

Often, defense lawyers do not oppose them because doing so slows down the government's production of evidence, a process known as "discovery," to help them prepare.

But Trump's attorneys argued that the scope of the protective order was too broad, and ran afoul of his free speech rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

"This kind of blanket order is extraordinary," Trump's lawyer John Lauro said on Friday. "We have to face the fact we are in uncharted waters."

The charges at issue in Friday's hearing are one of three prosecutions currently targeting Trump, the clear front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race.

In Friday's case, he has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he orchestrated a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to keep himself in power.

“The existence of a political campaign is not going to have any bearing on my decision,” Chutkan said on Friday.

The government's request for a protective order cited a threatening message Trump posted last week on social media: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU."

"If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case," prosecutors wrote in their motion.

Since then, Trump also has attacked Smith's character as well as that of former Vice President Mike Pence, a key witness in the case, calling his former No.2 "delusional."

As a condition of his release, Trump agreed he would not try to intimidate or threaten any witnesses in the case.

Trump is separately facing a second set of charges brought by Smith's office in Florida for retaining highly classified records after leaving the White House and New York state charges over hush-money payments to a porn star.

He has pleaded not guilty in all three cases.