Rep. Jim Jordan's Response to Jan. 6 Request Questions Committee's Integrity

The Jan. 6 Select Committee is requesting Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to cooperate with its investigation, but Jordan is blowing the whistle on the panel's efforts to "mislead the American people."

"We're gonna review the letter, but I've got honest to be honest with you, I got real concerns about any committee that will take a document and alter it and present it to the American people, completely mislead the American people like they did last week," Jordan told Fox News on Wednesday, after receiving a letter from Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, the committee chair.

"And, it turns out, it looks like it wasn't just one document they did this with. It was others, other text messages as well. So, I got real concerns with that."

Jordan said in July he had spoken with Trump on Jan. 6, and Thompson is seeking those communications, just weeks after exposing White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' texts in voting to recommend contempt of Congress charges.

"We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on Jan. 6," Thompson wrote to Jordan. "We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail."

Jordan, initially chosen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to serve on the committee, had his nomination rescinded by House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Jordan has been a staunch and open ally to Trump.

McCarthy subsequently pulled all five Republican choices to serve on the committee, declining to participate in a partisan process.