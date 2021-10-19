Trump Trashes House Panel He's Suing Over Release of Jan. 6-Related WH Docs

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the House Jan. 6 Select Committee — a day after he filed suit against the panel to try to prevent Congress from obtaining his White House documents.

In a statement from his Save America PAC, Trump called the panel "the fake, highly partisan Unselect Committee."

"They were unable to make a deal with [California GOP Rep.] Kevin McCarthy to put real Republicans on the Committee, so they got stuck with low-polling warmonger [Wyoming GOP] Liz Cheney and Cryin' [Rep.] Adam Kinzinger [R-Ill.] who have no idea what our Party stands for," he stated. "Cheney is polling in the low 20's in Wyoming, the state she doesn't represent."

In a federal lawsuit, Trump said the committee's August request was "almost limitless in scope," and sought many records that were not connected to the siege. He called it a "vexatious, illegal fishing expedition" that was "untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose," according to the papers filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, The Associated Press reported.

Trump had warned he would challenge the investigation and at least one ally, Steve Bannon, has defied a subpoena.

But Trump's suit, which names the committee as well as the National Archives, seeks to invalidate the entirety of the congressional request, calling it overly broad, unduly burdensome, and a challenge to separation of powers. It requests a court injunction to bar the archivist from producing the documents, the AP reported.

President Joe Biden earlier this month authorized the National Archives to turn over an initial batch of documents requested by the Jan. 6 committee. The archives has said it would turn over the requested material next month, Reuters reported.

"This is just a continuation of the witch-hunt which started with the now fully debunked and discredited Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, quickly reverting to a perfect phone call with Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and now this," Trump's statement added.

"The Unselect Committee is composed of absolute political hacks who want to destroy the Republican Party and are decimating America itself. I am the only thing in their way. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"